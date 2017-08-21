We all heard the warnings about not looking at the eclipse. Well, maybe not all of us.

Monday's celestial event was a heavily-hyped happening for the ages, but it came with the well-heeded words that you should not look at the sun. Donald Trump didn't seem to care for all that caution, though, because he watched the eclipse from a White House balcony and -- you guessed it -- took off his glasses for a look. Various reports state aides were shouting at him not to look, but to no avail.