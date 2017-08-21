Donald Trump Looked at the Eclipse Without Glasses and the Internet Lost It
We all heard the warnings about not looking at the eclipse. Well, maybe not all of us.
Monday's celestial event was a heavily-hyped happening for the ages, but it came with the well-heeded words that you should not look at the sun. Donald Trump didn't seem to care for all that caution, though, because he watched the eclipse from a White House balcony and -- you guessed it -- took off his glasses for a look. Various reports state aides were shouting at him not to look, but to no avail.
Trump, already the most divisive figure in real life and cyberlife, became even more despised for his actions when Twitter just went off on him. And while plenty of people support the president, you can't argue that looking at the sun was probably not the safest move.