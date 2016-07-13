You may find these drinks easier to stomach than these candidates.

A Connecticut soda company called Avery's Beverages has come out with soft drinks named in honor of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton .

So, wet your lips and get ready for Trump Tonic and Hillary Hooch. Sadly, there's nothing in honor of Bernie Sanders , who's hitched his wagon to Hillary's star.

Trump Tonic features the slogan "Make America grape again," while Hillary Hooch is a berry beverage with "classified flavor," a nod to her email woes .

We're expecting sales to be -- to borrow one of Trump's favorite words -- "huge."

Avery's may be the way to go when it comes to determining our next president. Barack O'Berry outsold John McCream back in 2008 and Cream de Mitt in 2012.