Donald Trump to Name Mike Pence as Running Mate

Sources are reporting that presumptive Republican nominee for president Donald Trump will announce that he has chosen Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate. Pence had been running for re-election in the Hoosier State, but will now drop out of the race once Trump makes the official announcement Friday morning.

Pence emerged as the leading contender in recent days after meeting with Trump in Indianapolis, beating out former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, among others. The choice of Pence will likely reassure Republican voters that Trump, who can be unpredictable at times, will support and pursue a conservative agenda.

Pence spent 12 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before winning the governorship of Indiana in 2012. He was known as a strong social conservative, and was a member of the Republican Study Committee, serving as its chairman from 2005–2007.

Donald Trump had signaled that he planned to make the announcement in Manhattan Friday at 11 a.m., so this leak comes as a bit of a surprise. The Trump campaign has not confirmed the selection; a spokesman said the choice was not certain: