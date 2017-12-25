Double Murder in Wichita Falls, Suspect is in Police Custody

One of the people killed was the suspect's father.

This past Saturday, December 23, Wichita Falls police were dispatched to Mourning Dove Road for a shooting and that two people were killed. Deputies were told that the suspect was still on the scene. Police arrived and found an individual sitting on the porch. Two dead bodies were in the residence.

The two have been identified as 69-year-old Judy Kay Spencer and 68-year-old Nathaniel Howard Roof. Police did find the gun used at the scene. The person sitting on the front porch was 37-year-old Daniel Eric Roof, he has been identified as the suspect in the case, but the investigation is still underway.

Daniel did tell officers when they arrived that he shot the two people inside. Daniel apparently lived with the two inside of that house. The bodies have been sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy.

Daniel is currently being held on a five million dollar bond.