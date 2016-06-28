Downtown Wichita Falls Mural Project Gets Green Light

On Tuesday the Wichita Falls Landmark Commission approved plans for a mural to be installed on the Historic Zales Building. The project will be funded by The Priddy Foundation as a joint endeavor from the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University and Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

"This is exciting news that the Arts for All Mural will be located in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls. Ultimately, the mural will be significant in the life and cultural history of the city," affirms Museum Director Dr. Francine Carraro.

According to a press release from ‘Downtown Proud’, the construction of the "Arts For All" mural will be a collaborative process by which Artist Ann Farley Gaines of Chicago will direct professional artists, MSU and WFISD students, and amateur artists of all ages to create a mixed-media mural.

According to Cynthia Laney, Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, "The mural promises to be an engaging, attractive artwork that instills pride for residents and beautifies our community. While improving the visual and aesthetic experience, the project will also promote the revitalization of downtown Wichita Falls."