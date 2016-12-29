Downtown Wichita Falls Will Soon Smell like Roasted Coffee

A new business is setting up shop soon in Downtown Wichita Falls and with it, the smell of fresh roasted coffee will also be coming.

Odd Duck Coffee is set to open in the next couple of months at 717 7th Street. The owner, Theodore Klopf, started roasting coffee at home about five years ago. After friends and family liked what he did, he ended up buying a commercial roaster and has been selling his coffee at the Downtown Farmer's Market.



With the move into the new storefront, Odd Duck Coffee Roastery and Tasting Room will let people see how the coffee is roasted and try new and different varieties that they may have never had before. Klopf tells KFDX that they will have about 21 different single origin coffees that people can taste on the spot and then order and have it roasted fresh right there.

You can find more more about Odd Duck Coffee and see pictures of their progress on the store on their Facebook page.