DPS Captures Most-Wanted Fugitives

AUSTIN – The Texas DPS has announced that a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender were both recently captured. Jack Earl Sterns Jr., 27, was arrested June 20 in Nacogdoches, and Christopher Michael Dominguez, 40, was arrested June 19 in Houston.

Sterns, affiliated with the Crips gang, was apprehended by Nacogdoches Police Department officers at a residence in Nacogdoches. Sterns, who has a lengthy criminal history, had been wanted since December 2017 for parole violation. The arrest was the result of a tip, and a reward of up to $7,500 will be paid.

Working off investigative information, members of the Montgomery County Violent Crimes Task Force, along with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, apprehended convicted sex offender Dominguez at a hotel in north Houston. DPS Special Agents provided assistance in the capture. Dominguez had been wanted in Harris County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and in Montgomery County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.