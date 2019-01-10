DPS Makes Yet Another 287 Marijuana Bust

File Photo

The legalized pot market in California continues to feed the black market in Texas.

A January 8, 2019 traffic stop on U.S. 287 in Donley County resulted in the seizure of marijuana and THC wax, as well as two arrests.

Just before 3 pm Tuesday, a DPS trooper stopped a 2018 Chevy Tahoe towing a U-Haul trailer for a traffic violation near Clarendon. A DPS K9 alerted on the vehicle. DPS officers found 13 boxes containing a total of 160 pounds of vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and one four pound package of THC wax inside the trailer.

The driver, 32-year-old Timothy Robinson of Bakersfield, CA and a female passenger, 40-year-old Sahenette Brooks, also of Bakersfield, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The drugs allegedly were being transported from Bakersfield, California to Dallas, Texas.