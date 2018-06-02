DPS Reward Increased For Sex Offender with Ties to Wichita Falls

Officials have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list.

26-year-old Billy Don Urango has been on the list since June of 2017. According to a Texas DPS press release, his last known address in Dallas. He also has ties to other parts of North Texas, including Grayson County, Tarrant County, and Wichita Falls.

Urango is also believed to have ties to south-central Oklahoma, including the Ardmore area. Urango’s criminal history includes a 2010 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident in Grayson County involving an 11-year-old boy.

Urango is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, upper right arm, right forearm, right wrist, upper left arm and left leg. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of June. Urango is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.