North Texas Driver Swerves and Hits Motorcycle Passing Him On Highway [VIDEO]

A motorcyclist wearing a camera caught the moment when a man driving a white car swerved into the lane of a passing motorcycle on a county road about 5 miles north of Grandbury, Texas.

The man hit on the motorcycle, Eric Sanders, was thrown from the bike. His girlfriend, who was on the bike with him, had to be airlifted to a nearby medical facility and treated for a broken wrist and for abrasions all over her body.

The man driving the car that hit the motorcyclists can be heard on the video saying that he didn't care that he hit them. The driver of the car seemed to be a bit upset that the couple was trying to pass him on the road, where double yellow lines were.

Sure, the cyclists may have been in the wrong for passing him on this section of the road, but that does not give this man the right to hit them while passing.