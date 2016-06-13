Drug Addict Gives Child to Dealer for Sex in Exchange for Drugs

A woman in Ohio has pleaded guilty on June 9 to at least some charges in a 27-count indictment involving the trafficking of a minor and drugs.

An 11-year-old girl was traded to a drug dealer in a sex-for-heroin exchange. As if that fact is not sickening enough, the child who was traded for the drugs was the woman’s own daughter.

According to Fox 8 News-New Orleans , 32-year-old April Corcoran was charged with multiple counts including trafficking in persons, complicity to rape, corrupting another with drugs and endangering children. The child told her step mother about her ordeal in June of 2015 when she went to live her father. Corcoran could face up to life in prison.

In March of 2015, the drug dealer, 42-year-old Shandell Willingham, 42, faces 26 felony counts including rape, gross sexual imposition, trafficking in persons and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. His next court date has not been scheduled, but he too faces a potential life sentence.

Willingham is alleged to have videotaped the rape of the girl at his apartment and is also accused of giving the child heroin.

Should such heinous crimes against children be capital crimes eligible for the death penalty? Take our poll below.

