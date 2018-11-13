Dude Pours Gasoline on Fire Pit, Promptly Sets Yard on Fire

This guy apparently didn’t get the memo about never pouring flammable liquids on a fire.

While visiting his mother in Australia, the dude offered to get the grill going for the family barbecue.

The video begins with him standing near an open pit fire that’s going strong – with a plastic gas can in hand. He brilliantly removes the safety nozzle before dousing the flame, which immediately jumps to the can. He then panics and throws the can into the yard, catching the grass and plants on fire.

To add insult to injury, he trips over a piece of lawn furniture while trying to get the hell out of Dodge.

Luckily, no one was injured and the family were eventually able to have their meal together.