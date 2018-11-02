Dumpster Dine Raises Awareness, Proceeds for Food Bank

One thing we have plenty of in America is food. We are able to produce more food and in greater varieties than most nations. But we also waste a great deal of food, too. American’s throw more food in the garbage than many nations could even dream of producing. An event created by Leadership Wichita Falls 2018 may help find a way to turn the tide. KAUZ reports that the upcoming Dumpster Dine Fundraiser hopes to raise awareness of just how much food we waste each year.

The event takes place this Saturday, November 3 rd , at the Farmers Market at 8 th & Ohio. No, they will not actually be feeding you food pulled from a trash dumpster. But skilled chefs will be utilizing food from area grocers and farmers markets, which might otherwise be discarded, to create delicious dishes. The Food Bank supports various pantries in a dozen North Texas counties. Tickets for the event are $75 per person. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Leadership Wichita Falls. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here .