Using Dumpster As a Pool Is a Big No-No in One City

First and foremost, this could reduce the amount of water available should a fire break out in that neighborhood. So if you would like to have water available should a fire break out in your home, don’t illegally tap a hydrant.

There is also the potential loss of life by injury due to the hydrant water pushing a small child or even an adult into oncoming traffic.

Finally, remember that the pressure of the water coming out of the hydrant is so strong, and so powerful, that if opened too quickly or closed too quickly, it could deliver a jolt to the main of sufficient force that could break the main … and many blocks could lose water service until it is repaired."