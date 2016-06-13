Duncan Police Asking For Help In Finding Missing Child

The Duncan Police Department is currently asking for the public's help to locate a missing child.

Damion Alexander Davidson went missing from his home on the 1400 block of North 7th Street Sunday morning. The last time he was seen was around 7:30 Sunday morning at the Chisholm Corner Store at 10th and Beech.

Damion is 8 years old, four feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and was wearing Captain America pajamas. It has been reported that Damion is fascinated with water, and his pajama pants were found in a tree near the creek south of Bois D'Arc.

Damion is autistic and non-verbal. He attends Mark Twain School and may be headed in that direction. He is familiar with the Chisolm corner on 10th and Beech and the Dollar General store at 5th and Elder. Duncan Police are focusing on these two locations, as we as near creeks and streams. DPD is asking that residents keep their eyes open while walking through your neighborhood, while near out buildings, parked cars, under porches and decks.

If you see Damion, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Duncan Police Department at (580) 444-3393.

