Dwight Yoakam Set to Perform Live in Wichita Falls

Grammy award winning country artist Dwight Yoakam is set to perform live in Wichita Falls at Memorial Auditorium on Friday, April 7.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Feb.3 at 10am at the box office or online at wfmpec.com.

From the Wichita Falls MPEC press release:

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide – he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart, another 14 landing in the Top 20 – nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

In celebration of his critically-acclaimed album, 3 Pears, he received Artist of the Year award at the 2013 Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. In 2015, Yoakam released Second Hand Heart on Warner/Reprise records. 2016 saw the release of his latest album, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Starts, in the same year that he is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Guitars, Cadillac’s, Etc. The newest album harks back to that landmark debut in its obviously cheeky title, while otherwise looking even farther back by recasting some of Yoakam’s most classic songs in a style that not only predates cowpunk but antecedes his beloved Bakersfield sound.