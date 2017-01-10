Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Shooting

A federal jury unanimously sentenced Dylann Roof to death for killing nine churchgoers in 2015. Just last month, the same jury found him guilty on 33 counts in the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Roof, 22, will receive his official sentence from the judge Wednesday morning. His execution has yet to be announced. Roof had asked the jury for a life sentence during his post-trial statement, though he added, "I'm not sure what good that will do anyway."

A self-proclaimed white supremacist, Roof walked into the historic and symbolically significant church in June 2015 and murdered nine black parishioners. The jury that sentenced him consisted of nine black members and three white members.

Earlier in the post-trial phase, he also told jurors, "Let me be crystal clear: I do not regret what I did."