Eagle Makes Minced Meat Out of a Drone Being a Drone

Much like Donald Trump and women, the animal community and drones don't play nice with each other.

In the wake of a fisherman who took exception with a drone overhead comes this footage of an eagle in Australia re-claiming the sky from another drone.

The eagle used its talon to knock the drone out of the sky. The bird was fine, but the same can't be said for the drone, which suffered $100 worth of damage .

The man flying the drone has definitely learned his lesson. He wrote in his YouTube description, "Do not fly drones near birds of prey, they clearly attack seeing you as a threat or the right sized dinner. This will cost you money and potentially harm to the bird...If you see a bird of prey while flying. Land. I have added this to my operating procedure."

With the proliferation of drones, this simple advice could also be some of the most valuable.