Early Morning Crash Claims One Life

A Wichita Falls man was killed in an overnight collision on Sunday. Wichita Falls Police say that 23-year-old Zachary Montgomery was driving east on Jacksboro Highway when he lost control of his 2017 Kia Optima and crashed into one of the concrete supports under the Central Freeway overpass at around 2 am on Sunday. Montgomery was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released at this time.