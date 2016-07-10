A shooting at a local club has left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting occurred just after 3:00 am at Club Majestic, located at the site of the former MB Corral on Spur 325 / Sheppard Access Road.

The Wichita Falls Police Department reports that one of the three shot was pronounced dead at United Regional early this morning. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Cabiness of Wichita Falls. The other victims have been identified as 18-year-old Mashari Smith and 19-year-old Devonte Marshall. Both were treated and released from United Regional.

No arrests had been made as of mid-morning Sunday. Police could be looking for more than one suspect, though they have not released details as to the description of the suspect or suspects.