Early Voting is Underway in Texoma – What You’ll Need and Where to Vote

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Early voting starts today, October 22 and continues through November 2.  Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.  Per state law, you will need a picture ID to vote.  The following forms of ID are acceptable:

  • Military ID
  • Texas driver’s license
  • Texas State issued ID
  • Texas LTC (License To Carry; formerly called a CHL or Concealed Handgun License)
  • Texas Election ID Certificate
  • U.S. Passport
  • U.S. Citizenship Certificate

 

Where to vote early in Wichita County:

Wichita County Courthouse—907 7th Street   Room 139

October 22-26, 8 am to 5 pm;  October 27 7 am to 7 pm;  October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 7 am to 7 pm

Burkburnett location—Commissioner Pct. 2 building, 102 W College

October 22-26, 8 am to 5 pm;  October 27 7 am to 7 pm;  October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 7 am to 7 pm

Iowa Park location—Wichita County Tax Office, 400 N Wall

October 22-26, 8 am to 5 pm;  October 27 7 am to 7 pm;  October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 7 am to 7 pm

Electra location—Commissioner Pct. 4 building, 2023 State Highway 25 North

October 22-26, 8 am to Noon; Closed October 27-28; October 29-November 2, 1 am to 5 pm

Home Depot

October 22-26, 10 am to 7 pm;  October 27 9 am to 9 pm;  October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 9 am to 9 pm

Sikes Senter Mall

October 22-26, 10 am to 7 pm;  October 27 9 am to 9 pm;  October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 9 am to 9 pm

And here are links to voting info for neighboring counties:

Clay County

Wilbarger County 

Archer County

Filed Under: early voting, polling locations, voting, Wichita county
Categories: Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top