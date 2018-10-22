Early Voting is Underway in Texoma – What You’ll Need and Where to Vote
Early voting starts today, October 22 and continues through November 2. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. Per state law, you will need a picture ID to vote. The following forms of ID are acceptable:
- Military ID
- Texas driver’s license
- Texas State issued ID
- Texas LTC (License To Carry; formerly called a CHL or Concealed Handgun License)
- Texas Election ID Certificate
- U.S. Passport
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate
Where to vote early in Wichita County:
Wichita County Courthouse—907 7th Street Room 139
October 22-26, 8 am to 5 pm; October 27 7 am to 7 pm; October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 7 am to 7 pm
Burkburnett location—Commissioner Pct. 2 building, 102 W College
October 22-26, 8 am to 5 pm; October 27 7 am to 7 pm; October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 7 am to 7 pm
Iowa Park location—Wichita County Tax Office, 400 N Wall
October 22-26, 8 am to 5 pm; October 27 7 am to 7 pm; October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 7 am to 7 pm
Electra location—Commissioner Pct. 4 building, 2023 State Highway 25 North
October 22-26, 8 am to Noon; Closed October 27-28; October 29-November 2, 1 am to 5 pm
Home Depot
October 22-26, 10 am to 7 pm; October 27 9 am to 9 pm; October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 9 am to 9 pm
Sikes Senter Mall
October 22-26, 10 am to 7 pm; October 27 9 am to 9 pm; October 28, Noon to 5 pm; October 29-November 2, 9 am to 9 pm
And here are links to voting info for neighboring counties: