East Texas Man Charged with Capital Murder of State Trooper

An East Texas man is facing capital murder charges after allegedly shooting a State Trooper during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving.

41-year-old Damon Allen, a 15-year-veteran of the Texas State Troopers, was shot to death during a traffic stop during Thanksgiving. According to reports , Allen had pulled over 32-year-old Dabrett Black. When Allen was returning to his vehicle, Black allegedly shot Allen with a rifle. Black drove away, leaving Allen to die at the scene. Black was taken into custody five hours later, more than 100 miles away, after a standoff with officers in a hay field.

Black had previous accusations this year of violence towards law enforcement. At the time of Allen's shooting, Black was out on bond from charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, having led officers on a high-speed chase that ended with Black crashing into into a police vehicle. Black was also previously charged in 2015 with aggravated assault of a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from an officer, but the charges were dropped.

In honor of Allen's service, Gov. Abbott ordered Texas flags to be lowered to half-mast on Friday. Black is being charged with capital murder of a peace officer.