Egyptian Judoka Refuses to Shake Israeli Opponent’s Hand

The Olympics are supposed to be all about bringing people together.

In an example of bad sportsmanship, Egypt's Islam El Shehaby would not shake hands with Israel's Ori Sasson after Sasson defeated him in judo on Friday at the Summer Olympics in Rio.

Israel and Egypt, of course, have a long and checkered history.

The decision not to shake hands is a breach of etiquette and when El Shehaby was summoned back to the mat by the referee to bow he instead gave a tiny nod of the head.

The odd encounter quickly made the rounds of social media.