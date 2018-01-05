Eight Things to do in Wichita Falls in January
WWE Live, The Texas Takeover Tour featuring Crowder, the University Kiwanis Pancake Festival and more - it's all happening this month in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
NRA Approved High Power Rifle Match
When: Saturday, January 6 | 8:30am - 1:00pm
Where: Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association
Price: $5-$10
Journey Tribute Band Infinite Journey
When: Saturday, January 6 | 9:00pm
Where: The Iron Horse Pub
Price: Call 940-767-9488
WWE Live!
When: Saturday, January 13 | 7:30pm - 10:30pm
Where: Kay Yeager Coliseum
Price: $15-$95
The Texas Takeover Tour Featuring Crowder
When: Saturday, January 13 | 7:00pm - 9:30pm
Where: Evangel Temple
Price: $20-$40
Dinner & Movie Night featuring 'The Godfather'
When: Thursday, January 18 | 7:00pm
Where: The Coo Room
Price: $40
An Evening of Improv!
When: Friday, January 26 | 7:00pm
Where: Backdoor Theatre
Price: $12
University Kiwanis Pancake Festival
When: Saturday, January 27 | 6:00am - 6:00pm
Where: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center
Price: $9-$10
Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show
When: Saturday, January 27 | 9:00am - 6:00pm
When: Sunday, January 28 | 10:00am - 5:00pm
Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall
Price: $7
