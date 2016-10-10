Nothing like having a kid in elementary school and knowing that college tuition is all paid for.

Third grader Jordin Phipps recently gave a speech on how much she loves learning and it went viral. She talks about paying attention in school and listening to what her teachers say. She ends up saying it's all working towards going to UNT. She wants to go there because that's where her mom went.

Well someone over at UNT saw this video and gave her a full scholarship. This is the first time UNT has given a scholarship to an elementary school student.

“This is the first time we’ve ever admitted a student at this early age,” said Rebecca Lothringer who has been with North Texas for more than two decades. And it was just because Jordin was so special. She touched us with her video and her spirit and her positive attitude,” Lothringer continued.



