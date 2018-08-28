Elderly Texas Woman Claims a Member of Her Family Kept Her in a Dog Kennel

Very serious claims coming out of East Texas.

Over in Malakoff, Texas, a pair of people has been arrested after allegedly abusing a seventy-year-old woman. She claims the two kept her in a dog kennel, beat and kicked her, withheld food and water, and forced her to walk on broken glass. The woman who was allegedly abused has withheld her identity. She is related to one of the people, 47-year-old Leonnia Darlene Anderson.

She was arrested along with her boyfriend for allegedly abusing this woman. Tommy Lee Anderson, the 49-year-old Malakoff resident, is charged with felony unlawful restraint and free on $15,000 bond. Leonnia Darlene Anderson was charged with first-degree felony injury to the elderly and being held at the Henderson County Jail in Athens on a $50,000 bond.

A police affidavit says the victim approached a Malakoff police officer and said she had been staying with the woman, to whom she was related, and her boyfriend when the ordeal began in January. Other relatives rescued her on August 22.