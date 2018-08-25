Elected Officials React to the Death of Senator John McCain

Many elected officials, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, released statements Saturday night after the death of Arizona Senator John McCain (pictured, left).

Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday night issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator John McCain:

“John McCain was born to lead. Throughout his military career, his years of cruel imprisonment and torture as a prisoner of war, his decades of dedicated service in Congress, and his quest as a candidate for the highest office, his fighting spirit could not be broken. Though he often could have chosen the easier path in life, John McCain would never surrender his love of country. He was an American warrior. Cecilia and I ask the people of Texas and of his beloved nation to join us in prayer as we mourn the loss of a true statesman.”

Senator Ted Cruz said: "Senator John McCain was a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero. Born into a storied Navy family, he spent his entire life in service to his country, including 22 years in the Navy, five and a half of which were spent under the boots of North Vietnamese communists in a Hanoi prison. First elected to Congress during the Reagan Revolution, he championed the strong national defense that he knew would help ensure the survival of freedom and liberty across the globe. He did things his way, and conducted two campaigns for President of the United States with honor and integrity.

"Today, the State of Arizona, and our entire nation, have lost a great public servant. He was larger than life. Although he and I sometimes disagreed, I was deeply privileged to serve with him and proud to call him a friend. Heidi and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Cindy, and to the entire McCain family, as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. May he rest in peace.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after Senator John McCain (R-AZ) passed away on Saturday:

"Today the nation lost a proud veteran, seasoned lawmaker, and beloved father. A true maverick and highly-effective statesman, John McCain’s career spanned the globe and was the envy of many. The firmness of his character, and unyielding love for this country, were unmatched. As we mourn the loss of John McCain, we’re called to be stronger patriots and better citizens. We send our condolences to his four children, his wife Cindy, and the entire McCain family. It’s hard to lose him, but I know the legacy he leaves will long remain."

Senator McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 after fighting brain cancer.