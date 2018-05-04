Election Day in Wichita Falls is Tomorrow, May 5th

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 5th is the day-election day in Wichita Falls. Residents of the city will have the opportunity to vote on seven bond propositions covering street construction and maintenance to downtown streetscapes to a new municipal complex.

The total cost of the bonds is $131 million, spread out over 20, 30 or 40 years (the time varies by bond). If you're a homeowner with a property valued at $100,000, for example, your taxes will increase by $160 per year, or about $13.33 per month-about 44 cents per day.

For a complete breakdown of the bond proposals, visit www.fallsfuture.com

Polling locations are as follows:

Precincts 201,202, 203, 207, 208, 307, 310, 313, 315, 317

Precincts 103, 403, 406, 410, 411

Precincts 102, 104, 105, 110, 111, 112, 402

Precincts 108, 109, 113, 114, 318, 319

Precincts 302, 305, 308, 314, 316, 401, 404, 405, 407, 408, 409