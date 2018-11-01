Election Day Polling Locations for Wichita County + Live Coverage
Early voting wraps up on Friday and Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. Public schools will no longer serve as polling locations. Back in August of this year, the Wichita County Commissioners Court selected a number of voting centers to serve as the polling locations. Residents can vote at any of these locations regardless of which voting precinct you live in. Polls will open at 7 am on Tuesday, November 6.
News Talk 1290 will have Election Day coverage beginning at 7:06 pm. Statewide races will be covered by Chad Hasty, Rob Snyder and Robert Pratt from our sister station KFYO in Lubbock and Mike Hendren will have coverage of the local area races from the News Talk 1290 studios in Wichita Falls.
Election Day Voting Center locations in Wichita County:
- Wichita Falls:
- Tenth & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street
- Kemp Sunnyside Center, 405 Walnut
- Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11
- Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith
- Jefferson Baptist Church, 401 Jefferson Street
- First Assembly of God 3101 McNeil
- Faith Baptist, 3001 Southwest Pkwy
- Life Tabernacle Church,4350 Seymour Highway
- Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 214 10th Street
- Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Rd
- New Hope Presbyterian, 2201 Speedway Ave
- Western Hills Baptist, 5107 Ridgecrest Drive
- Faith Lodge #1158, 3503 Kemp Blvd
- First Christian Church 3701 Taft Blvd
- Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy
- Wesley United Methodist, 1526 Weeks Street
- First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Rd
- Legacy Church of God, 1420 Loop 11
- Cameron Gardens VFD 153 FM 1740
- New Harvest Church, 1401 Red Fox Rd
Electra:
- First United Methodist Church, 1107 Bailey
Kamay:
- Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 West
Burkburnett:
- Commissioner Pct. 2 Building, 102 W College
Iowa Park:
- Haws RD Community Church,2635 Haws Road
- First Baptist Family Center 300 W Park
- Faith Baptist Church, 411 S Wall