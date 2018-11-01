Election Day Polling Locations for Wichita County + Live Coverage

Early voting wraps up on Friday and Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. Public schools will no longer serve as polling locations. Back in August of this year, the Wichita County Commissioners Court selected a number of voting centers to serve as the polling locations. Residents can vote at any of these locations regardless of which voting precinct you live in. Polls will open at 7 am on Tuesday, November 6.

News Talk 1290 will have Election Day coverage beginning at 7:06 pm. Statewide races will be covered by Chad Hasty, Rob Snyder and Robert Pratt from our sister station KFYO in Lubbock and Mike Hendren will have coverage of the local area races from the News Talk 1290 studios in Wichita Falls.

Election Day Voting Center locations in Wichita County:

Wichita Falls:

Tenth & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street

Kemp Sunnyside Center, 405 Walnut

Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11

Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith

Jefferson Baptist Church, 401 Jefferson Street

First Assembly of God 3101 McNeil

Faith Baptist, 3001 Southwest Pkwy

Life Tabernacle Church,4350 Seymour Highway

Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 214 10th Street

Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Rd

New Hope Presbyterian, 2201 Speedway Ave

Western Hills Baptist, 5107 Ridgecrest Drive

Faith Lodge #1158, 3503 Kemp Blvd

First Christian Church 3701 Taft Blvd

Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy

Wesley United Methodist, 1526 Weeks Street

First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Rd

Legacy Church of God, 1420 Loop 11

Cameron Gardens VFD 153 FM 1740

New Harvest Church, 1401 Red Fox Rd

Electra:

First United Methodist Church, 1107 Bailey

Kamay:

Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 West

Burkburnett:

Commissioner Pct. 2 Building, 102 W College

Iowa Park: