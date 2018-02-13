Elections Tuesday For Oklahoma City Mayor, State Senate Seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in the Oklahoma City mayor's race and to fill a vacant state Senate seat.

Republican state Sen. David Holt faces Democrat Randall Smith and independent Taylor Neighbors in the race to replace Mayor Mick Cornett in Tuesday's primary. Cornett is running for governor.

If a candidate receives a majority in the nonpartisan election, he or she will be sworn in as mayor in April.

Republican state Rep. Casey Murdock of Felt and Democratic businesswoman Amber Jensen of Woodward are facing off for state Senate District 27.

Ex-Republican Sen. Bryce Marlatt resigned from the seat after he was accused of grabbing an Uber driver's head and kissing her neck and shoulder. Marlatt has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual battery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.