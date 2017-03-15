Electra Man Dies in Tragic Accident During a Home Repair Project

A day laborer was killed early Wednesday in Petrolia when part of a concrete foundation collapsed on the man.

According to Clay County officials, 36-year-old Luis Michael Bounds of Electra died when a subsection of concrete collapsed on top of him while he and a concrete crew were working underneath a porch at home in the 400 block of Hwy 79 North.

The exact cause of the collapse is not known. The concrete crew reportedly worked for Mendoza House Leveling and Repair.

Bounds’ body has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.