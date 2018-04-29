Emergency Supplies Tax-Free in Texas Thru Monday
It's a preppers dream come true. The Texas Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday continues Sunday and Monday.
Some batteries, axes, even cell phone batteries and charges are on the list of items that are sales tax-free for a few days. Now would be a great time for all of us to stock up on flashlights and batteries, radios and first aid kits, especially as we are now well into severe storm season.
There are some items that aren't eligible and there are price restrictions on the items, but the list is still pretty extensive and most of the eligible items are things you'll likely be buying anyway, so why not save a buck or two and take advantage of the sales tax holiday Visit the Texas Comptroller's website for the complete list and more info.