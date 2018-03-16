Erin Brockovich Concerned About Water Quality in North Texas

If Erin Brockovich is concerned, that should raise some eyebrows.

You may remember the movie that came out in 2000 about Erin Brockovich. She found out the water supplier for the town of Hinkley, California was essentially poisoning the residents of that town with the everyday tap water. People were getting sick and some residents were getting tumors from the water with chromium.

Getty Images

Erin Brockovich is still working as an environmental activist to make sure nothing like that happens again. She is now speaking out against the North Texas Municipal Water District. She has warned the citizens of Plano about the risk of the tap water there. That service also supplies water to Frisco, Richardson and around another dozen Texas towns.

Brockovich is angry they use something called chloramine, the mix of chlorine and ammonia used to disinfect the district’s water. She calls it a “cheap dirty trick” that “actually forms toxins 1,000 times (sic) more dangerous.” NTMWD, though, claims 45 percent of the U.S. population gets tap water treated with chloramine.

“We have taken pride in the water quality that we produce at this plant. That is the foremost thing that we look at – is producing high-quality water,” said Mike Rickman, NTMWD’s deputy director of Operations and Maintenance.

“Right now, we’re not seeing anything wrong with it,” said Plano’s Public Works Director Gerald Cosgrove. However, CBS Dallas is reporting that many North Texas residents have noted the smell of chlorine in their water.

Brockovich does not agree with what the district is saying about the need for this to treat the water and the district is open to her visiting to check out the process.