Ex-Cowboys Running Back Joseph Randle Facing Rape Charge

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Troubled former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested in Kansas and charged with rape.

Records show that Randle was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at around 3:40 a.m. Friday. Spokesmen for the police and prosecutor's office and Randle's attorney in previous cases didn't immediately reply to phone messages seeking details about his latest arrest.

Back in 2014, Randle was arrested for shoplifting cologne and underwear from a department store at Stonebriar Center in Frisco. He was sentenced to six months probation.

Randle was released on probation in June under a plea deal that allows prosecutors to seek to have him put in prison if he gets into trouble again. He spent most of the past two years in jail, with occasional stints in a state mental hospital, on an array of charges. Several of them were related to Randle hitting three people with a car after an argument at a housewarming party.