These images of lightning strikes will strike fear -- and wonder -- in your heart.

British astronaut Tim Peake, who's perched aboard the International Space Station, posted a timelapse of lightning strikes while he flew over North Africa and Turkey. Prepare to have your mind blown and your spine to have chills sent down it.

That's because much like most lightning strikes caught on camera , it's remarkable.

Peake's visual is impressive when you consider he is moving at speeds that are hard to comprehend -- 17,000 miles per hour, to be exact.

And, in case you're wondering, research has found that lightning bolts reach peak power at 8 a.m. According to the Daily Mail , "This is because there are fewer particles in the atmosphere overnight so it takes a more powerful charge to overcome the extra distance between these particles and release the bolt of power." Yeah, just like we thought.

Peake has been on the ISS since December and is expected to remain aboard until June.