How Facebook Fundraisers Could Affect Your Holiday Giving

Donations to US-based charitable organizations that have been approved to receive donations through Facebook Payments are assessed a 5% fee. Two percent covers costs of nonprofit vetting, fraud prevention, operational costs and payment support. The remaining 3% covers payment processing.

Donations to US-based charitable organizations that receive funds through the Network for Good's Donor Advised Fund, are assessed a 5.75% fee. Of this fee, 3.5% covers credit card processing, payment support and fraud prevention. The other portion of the fee (2.25%) is deducted by the Network for Good's Donor Advised Fund to cover charity vetting and support, donation disbursement and operations.

For donations made to personal cause fundraisers in the United States, 6.9% + $.30 of the donation goes to payment processing fees, fundraiser vetting and fraud prevention.