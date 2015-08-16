Fake Target Employee Hilariously Trolls Angry Customers
Looks like Target was the, ahem, target of an online joke.
Earlier this week, a man named Mike Melgard created a Facebook page in which he posed as a Target customer service rep, dishing out insults to unsuspecting people. He even had the Target logo as an avatar to make it more believable.
The chain has been under the microscope recently for its decision to stop posting gendered signs separating boys and girls in its stores, so Melgard told AdWeek the time was ripe to pull his prank:
Immediately, I knew there would be your typical outraged American spouting emotional reactions on their Facebook page. After taking a look, I was literally laughing out loud at my computer. A few more minutes in and it struck me how hilarious it would be to portray myself as a parody customer service rep. So, I did just that, and the rest was history. Honestly, it was like striking comedy gold. Every one of these people gave me the ammunition I needed for a great response."
The back-and-forth between Melgard and customers is hilarious. He wound up posting screenshots. Take a look at some of them for yourself:
Target, meanwhile, took the whole thing in stride: