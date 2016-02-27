Shon Blair was a registered organ donor and when he passed away, those organs were able to save the lives of seven people so far. One of those people is Mike Wendt of Houston, Texas.

I'll be honest with you. I'm currently not an organ donor. After this story, thought, I'm going to change that. Seriously, what the hell am I going to do with these organs when I'm dead? If I have anything of use to someone else, let them have it. Except my liver, trust me, no one wants that. I can't believe mine still works after the alcohol I have drowned it in.