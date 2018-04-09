Wichita Falls Man Killed in Crash

An early-morning car accident in Wichita Falls has claimed the life of one man.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sheppard Access Road and Old Iowa Park Road just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Paul Kenneth Mason was headed south on Sheppard Access when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a concrete barrier on the south side of Old Iowa Park Road, reports KAUZ.

Mason was the only person in the vehicle and died later at the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation