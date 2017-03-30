Fatal Collision on Highway 79 Near Wichita Falls, Victims Identified [UPDATED]

First responders from both Wichita and Archer Counties were on the scene of a deadly, two vehicle collision on Hwy 79 near the intersection of Edwards Way and Elliot Road in Lakeside City, just a few hundred yards inside Archer County.

A 2014 Mercedes-Benz driven by 69-year-old Nancy Day of Wichita Falls was traveling south on Hwy 79 when her car veered into northbound traffic. 51-year-old Nancy Wagenfuehr of Wichita Falls was traveling north on Hwy 79 in her 2002 Volkswagen and collided head-on with Day.

Wagenfuehr and Day were both pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

DPS is still investigating the crash, but believe a medical episode may have been the cause.