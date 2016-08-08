Wichita Falls Couple Die in Early Morning Motorcycle Crash [UPDATED]

The intersection where the accident occurred. Harding Street + Thompson Road - Wichita Falls

UPDATE (8/8/16): Family and friends of Shaunda Toft have told us that she passed away at the hospital tonight as a result of her injuries.

Original Story:

One person has died and another severely injured after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning (8/6) in Wichita Falls.

The single-vehicle accident occurred just after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Harding Street and Thompson Road. The driver of the 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, identified as 37-year-old Josh Loudermilk, was traveling east on Harding St. with his fiancé, 38-year-old Shaunda Toft, on the back of the bike.

Josh Loudermilk - Shaunda Toft (via Facebook)

According to police, it appears as though Loudermilk attempted to turn right onto Thompson Rd when he hit a median causing him to lose control of the bike.

Both Loudermilk and Toft were thrown from the motorcycle. According to police, Loudermilk died at the scene as a result of massive trauma from hitting his head on a curb. Toft suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Josh and Shaunda were set to be married in Lima, Peru in just two weeks.

Filed Under: accidents, motorcycles
Categories: Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top