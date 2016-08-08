Wichita Falls Couple Die in Early Morning Motorcycle Crash [UPDATED]

UPDATE (8/8/16): Family and friends of Shaunda Toft have told us that she passed away at the hospital tonight as a result of her injuries.

Original Story:

One person has died and another severely injured after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning (8/6) in Wichita Falls.

The single-vehicle accident occurred just after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Harding Street and Thompson Road. The driver of the 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, identified as 37-year-old Josh Loudermilk, was traveling east on Harding St. with his fiancé, 38-year-old Shaunda Toft, on the back of the bike.

Josh Loudermilk - Shaunda Toft (via Facebook)

According to police, it appears as though Loudermilk attempted to turn right onto Thompson Rd when he hit a median causing him to lose control of the bike.

Both Loudermilk and Toft were thrown from the motorcycle. According to police, Loudermilk died at the scene as a result of massive trauma from hitting his head on a curb. Toft suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Josh and Shaunda were set to be married in Lima, Peru in just two weeks.