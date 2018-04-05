Father of Missing North Texas Teen May Be Selling Her For Sex

Dallas police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who could possibly be a victim of child sex trafficking at the hands of her father, police say.

Jennifer Mejia, also known as Venessa Mejia, came to Texas from Honduras about a month ago to stay with her father, Felipe Mejia, who could be selling her for sex.

She is described as a Latin female with black hair and brown eyes, 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds.

According to witnesses, Mejia may be in the North Texas area or San Antonio.

If you have any information about this case contact the Dallas Police Department's High Risk Victims & Trafficking Unit:

Detective J. Ortiz: 469-226-9699

Detective M. McMurray: 214-502-7271

Sgt. R. Sigala: 214-725-0044