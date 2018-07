Randall Margraves, the father of three girls who were victimized by Larry Nassar, charged at the former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, before he was tackled to the ground and arrested in a Michigan courtroom today.

He's heard yelling, "I want that son of a b----!"

The incident started off by Margraves asking the judge if a "distraught father" could speak to Nassar after his daughters Madison and Lauren told their story. When Margraves addressed Nassar with the term, "You son of a b----," the judge stopped him and told him not to use profanity.

He went on to ask the judge to be locked in a room with Nassar. When his request was denied twice, Margraves took matters into his own hands. The father said, "Well I'm going to have to do something," before lunging at the former doctor. His daughters looked shocked and fearful.

Nassar's attorney initially stopped Margraves before bailiffs took him to the ground. He's heard saying, "I want that son of a b----," and "give me one minute with that bast---."

Over 150 women have spoken out about being abused by Nassar over the past two weeks. Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 criminal sexual conduct charges and admitted to using his medical profession as a guise for the abuse.