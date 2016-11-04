What Is the Fattest State in America for 2016?

Deep South? More like deep fried.

WalletHub used 17 different factors to determined the fattest states in America. Those included percentage of overwight people in different age groups, unhealthy habits and access to food and fitness centers.

The results? Well, let's just say the Mason-Dixon line could be renamed the Makin'-Doughnuts line because it sure seems like the states below it are eating too much. Mississippi was the number one state, leading a hit parade of Southern states in the top 10.

10 Fattest States for 2016

Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas Kentucky Tennessee West Virginia South Carolina Alabama Texas Oklahoma

This study confirms that growing waist size in the South is nothing new, since that region of the country is home to many obese adults.

There is some good news, though. Once you get out of the calorically-enhanced, artery-busting, cholesterol-rocketing, gut-expanding South, people slim down, with Utah setting the gold standard for people able to buckle their belts with the loops that came with them.

10 Thinnest States for 2016