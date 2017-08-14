FBI Arrest Man Trying To Bomb Downtown Oklahoma City

A 23 year old man has been arrested by the FBI after attempting to detonate a bomb in downtown Oklahoma City.

Luckily, the FBI is extremely good at what they do. They've wagged this particular dog along for a while, provided what they told him was a bomb, and set back waiting for him to make his move. The plan worked.

Jerry Drake Varnell loaded a van with what he believed to be an explosive device and parked it in an alley behind BancFirst, his intended target. The device, however, was provided by an undercover FBI agent and the public was never in any danger.

While many of the details are still being withheld at the moment, the paperwork and criminal complaint do indicate the would-be bomber initially wanted to blow up a federal building with a bomb similar to the Murrah Bombing explosive Oklahoma is all too familiar with.