FBI Head to Face Congress Over Clinton Email Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director James Comey is making his first appearance before Congress since announcing the agency's recommendation to not prosecute Hillary Clinton over her email setup.

Comey is scheduled to appear Thursday morning before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

When he announced Tuesday that he would recommend that Clinton not be charged, Comey said Clinton and her aides had been "extremely careless" in their handling of classified information. Yet he added that they should not be prosecuted.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Wednesday that she had accepted the recommendations of Comey and of her prosecutors that no charges be filed.

The FBI's announcement created instant backlash from congressional Republicans, who said they felt Comey had laid out a sufficient basis for criminal charges.