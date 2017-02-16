FBI, IRS Raid Texas State Senator’s San Antonio Office

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal agents have raided the office of a Democratic state Senator from San Antonio with close ties to a scandal ridden oil field services company.

FBI spokesman Michelle Lee said Thursday that agents from the FBI and IRS are conducting a law enforcement operation at the office of Sen. Carlos Uresti. She said no arrests have been made.

Uresti provided legal services for FourWinds Logistics and served as its outside general counsel for a period in 2014. The now-bankrupt company sold sand used for hydraulic fracturing.

Three company officials have recently pleaded guilty to a felony charge to commit wire fraud following an investigation by the San Antonio Express-News.

Uresti said in a statement that his staff is cooperating with federal agents reviewing documents as part of the Fourwinds investigation.