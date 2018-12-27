FC Wichita Falls Letting You Pick Their Team Name, I Have Two Great Wichita Falls Ideas

We're getting arena soccer in 2019 and they're letting us pick the team name. Now it is time for me to throw my dumb ideas out there.

We let you guys know last month that Wichita Falls was getting an arena soccer team . I spoke this morning with Stephanie Tucker with Falls Town Professional Sports. She let me know what we could look forward to this coming season with the soccer team. The most exciting thing is that tickets start at just six bucks.

We have a lot to look forward to with this team, but what will this team be called? Submissions from the community are going in now through January 25. You can submit your ideas on FC Wichita Falls Facebook page . If you don't have a facebook, submit your team name idea through email to tickets@fcwichitafalls.com.

Winner will be chosen on February 13 and you get two season tickets to FC Wichita Falls home games for the 2019 season. I want those season tickets, so I have already submitted my two ideas. As I have stated before, I HATE generic animal for a team name. We NEED to have something that only Wichita Falls can use as a team name.