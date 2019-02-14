FC Wichita Falls Melts Hearts With Half Price Season Tickets

It's a valentine's gift every soccer fan will love. FC Wichita Falls has announced a special ticket price to show their appreciation for their fans. From Valentine's Day through the end of the month season tickets in any section of the arena are 50% off! That means that even if you forgot to get your sweetheart something special ahead of time, you've got until the end of the month to try to make up for it with some great seats for our first season of indoor soccer in Wichita Falls.

Stephanie Tucker, the league owner and commissioner said,

"We wanted the launch of our ticket sales to be really special, and this is a great way to show fans that we really appreciate them and we are so excited for the 2019 season. Our ticket prices are already very reasonable and this is just a great opportunity to make sure the whole family can come out and experience arena soccer for an amazing price. We love our fans."

As we reported earlier, the first home game for FC Wichita Falls will be Saturday, May 4th, against Lubbock. Like and follow FC Wichita Falls on social media for event announcements, giveaways, game night promotions and more.

For ticket purchases call the MPEC box office at 940-716-5500 or visit the official FC Wichita Falls website.