Take a look at the best bloopers (note some of the NSFW language) from February. It's a stellar collection of screwups, flubs, accidental curse words, at least one booger and a very serious emergency defecation situation. And the compilation ends with a brilliantly absurd intro at one of the Republican presidential debates that you're going to want to see if you haven't already. Heck, even if you have seen it, it's worth watching again.