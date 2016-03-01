February 2016 News Bloopers Will Melt Away Your Winter Doldrums
We didn't need an extra day in February -- there were already plenty of hilarious moments from the world of TV news.
Take a look at the best bloopers (note some of the NSFW language) from February. It's a stellar collection of screwups, flubs, accidental curse words, at least one booger and a very serious emergency defecation situation. And the compilation ends with a brilliantly absurd intro at one of the Republican presidential debates that you're going to want to see if you haven't already. Heck, even if you have seen it, it's worth watching again.
Yup, these on-air personalities went to the finest journalism schools and probably had visions of winning Peabody Awards, but never anticipated these bumps in the road to journalistic excellence. It's all part of the drama of live TV, where you never really know what may happen.